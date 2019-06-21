Canada and U.S. agree to expand preclearance options for travellers, goods

OTTAWA – A new agreement between Canada and the United States will soon allow travellers and cargo to pre-clear customs before they leave, allowing an easier movement of people and goods crossing the border.

Canadian flyers have been able to clear customs before flying to the U.S. for decades at Canadian airports, eliminating line-ups and wait times when they land in the United States.



The new agreement extends preclearance for travellers crossing by land, rail and sea.



Preclearance operations will be expanded to additional airports, and will, for the first time, allow preclearance of cargo travelling across the border.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump announced yesterday that they intend to implement the new preclearance agreement this summer as part of a deal that has been in the works for years.

Trudeau didn’t say when travellers would see the new measures in place.



