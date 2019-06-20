Ontario men busted near Brandon with 60 kg of illegal weed

RCMP seized 60 kilograms of illegal cannabis during a highway traffic stop earlier this month.

Police said the pot was picked up June 14, when a vehicle was stopped on Highway 1 in the Rural Municipality of Cornwallis, east of Brandon.

Two Ontario men, Douglas Durham, 39, and Richard King, 60, were arrested for Cannabis Act offences and charged with possession for the purpose of distributing, possessing illicit cannabis, possessing over 30 grams, and possessing unstamped cannabis.

Both suspects, from Windsor, Ont., will be appearing in Brandon court on Aug. 8.

RCMP said the bust should serve as a reminder to the public that while pot is now legal in Canada, there are still laws around where and how it can be purchased.

“While recreational cannabis is legal, this seizure shows that there is still illicit cannabis in our communities and police will continue to enforce this,” said RCMP S/Sgt. Kyle McFadyen.

“The only way to know your cannabis is safe is to purchase cannabis through approved distributors as outlined in the federal Cannabis Act and the provincial Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act.”

