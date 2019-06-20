Man, youth accused of drug trafficking at Peterborough high schools: police
A Peterborough man and a youth from Curve Lake First Nation face charges following an investigation into drug trafficking at local high schools.
Peterborough Police Service say the ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a man just before noon Wednesday.
He was located inside a vehicle where police say they seized a quantity of ecstasy, psilocybin (magic mushrooms), cannabis, digital scales and a large quantity of cash.
READ MORE: Cobourg high school under ‘brief’ lockdown: Police
Phillip Ronald Richardson, 22, of Reid Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking a Schedule I substance (ecstasy)
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (ecstasy, magic mushrooms)
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
- Possession of 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available
- Operating an unsafe vehicle
- Two counts of driving a motor vehicle with no validation on plate
- Using a plate not authorized for vehicle
- Failure to notify change of address – licence
- Two counts of operating a motor vehicle without insurance
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.
A 16-year-old girl from Curve Lake First Nation was also arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (ecstasy).
She was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth cannot be released.
WATCH: Psychedelic party drug MDMA is now being used to treat PTSD
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.