Man, youth accused of drug trafficking at Peterborough high schools: police

A Peterborough man and a youth from Curve Lake First Nation face charges following an investigation into drug trafficking at local high schools.

Peterborough Police Service say the ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a man just before noon Wednesday.

He was located inside a vehicle where police say they seized a quantity of ecstasy, psilocybin (magic mushrooms), cannabis, digital scales and a large quantity of cash.

Phillip Ronald Richardson, 22, of Reid Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking a Schedule I substance (ecstasy)

Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (ecstasy, magic mushrooms)

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Possession of 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available

Operating an unsafe vehicle

Two counts of driving a motor vehicle with no validation on plate

Using a plate not authorized for vehicle

Failure to notify change of address – licence

Two counts of operating a motor vehicle without insurance

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

A 16-year-old girl from Curve Lake First Nation was also arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (ecstasy).

She was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth cannot be released.

