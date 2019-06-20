Crime
June 20, 2019 11:08 am
Updated: June 20, 2019 11:15 am

Man, youth accused of drug trafficking at Peterborough high schools: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough man and a Curve Lake youth face drug-trafficking charges involving area high schools.

Getty Images
A A

A Peterborough man and a youth from Curve Lake First Nation face charges following an investigation into drug trafficking at local high schools.

Peterborough Police Service say the ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a man just before noon Wednesday.

He was located inside a vehicle where police say they seized a quantity of ecstasy, psilocybin (magic mushrooms), cannabis, digital scales and a large quantity of cash.

READ MORE: Cobourg high school under ‘brief’ lockdown: Police

Phillip Ronald Richardson, 22, of Reid Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Trafficking a Schedule I substance (ecstasy)
  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (ecstasy, magic mushrooms)
  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
  • Possession of 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • Operating an unsafe vehicle
  • Two counts of driving a motor vehicle with no validation on plate
  • Using a plate not authorized for vehicle
  • Failure to notify change of address – licence
  • Two counts of operating a motor vehicle without insurance

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

A 16-year-old girl from Curve Lake First Nation was also arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (ecstasy).

She was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth cannot be released.

WATCH: Psychedelic party drug MDMA is now being used to treat PTSD

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Curve Lake
Drug Trafficking
Ecstasy
High School
Magic mushrooms
MDA
mdma
Peterborough
Peterborough Police Service
Phillip Richardson

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.