SIU to investigate incident after man injured during arrest: London police
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate following an incident involving a man who suffered an apparent injury upon arrest.
London Police say a man fled from police during a traffic stop on Sanders Street around 9:40 p.m. Sunday night.
According to police, officers and an LPS service dog searched for the man, and he was found a short distance away.
Police say the man sustained an apparent injury during the arrest and was subsequently transported to the hospital.
No officers were injured during this incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
