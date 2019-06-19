Sports
June 19, 2019 1:51 pm

Senators sign Hogberg to two-year extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Marcus Hogberg to a two-year extension.

The first year has a two-way clause with a value of US$700,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the American Hockey League, with a $150,000 guarantee. The second year has an annual value of $700,000.

The 24-year-old Swede was 21-17-4 over 39 games with AHL Belleville last season, registering a 2.32 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and two shutouts. He was named the team’s most valuable player.

The six-foot-five Hogberg made his NHL debut on Dec. 29, 2018 with Ottawa. He posted a 4.08 GAA and a .886 save percentage over four games last season with Ottawa.

