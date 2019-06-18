18 charges laid against 19-year-old Calgary man accused of abusing 6 cats

A young Calgary man is facing 18 Criminal Code charges following a six-month investigation into alleged animal cruelty against two cats.

According to the Calgary Police Service, someone came forward in November 2018 with concerns about two cats being abused.

As investigators began looking into the allegations, they identified six cats they believed had suffered injuries consistent with animal abuse. Two of the cats were euthanized before the investigation began as a result of their injuries, police said.

READ MORE: Calgary woman convicted after dog, duct-taped cat found in storage unit

Police believe the abuse happened between December 2017 and November 2018 when the suspect either had access to or owned the cats at various times.

Cole Ehbrecht, 19, of Calgary was charged on June 5 with 18 charges relating to animal cruelty. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

“We rely on information from the public as well as outside agencies so that we can intervene and protect animals suffering abuse,” Det. Shawna Baldwin of the Calgary Police Service said.

“We continue to work extremely closely with our partners at The Calgary Humane Society to ensure that all animals are protected.”