Winnipeg Indigenous Accord now has more than 140 local signatories

More than 140 local organizations and businesses have formally signed on to become partners of Winnipeg’s Indigenous Accord, the city announced Tuesday at the third annual signing ceremony for the reconciliation-themed accord.

The Indigenous Accord, with roots in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action, is intended to be a living document aimed at making the city a better place to live based on mutual respect and equal opportunity.

Signatories commit to the goal of reconciliation and report their successes annually.

“Our city’s Indigenous Accord is an opportunity to share with each other the steps we are taking, as partners, to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“I’m excited and encouraged by the amount of ongoing support for the accord from across our community, and I want to thank all those individuals and organizations who are today joining us on our journey of reconciliation.”

The City of Winnipeg accepts partner applications throughout the year via their website.

