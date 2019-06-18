Movie theatres at Kildonan Place to be replaced, says Cineplex

The aging movie theatres at a Winnipeg shopping mall will be shuttered to make way for a new “entertainment destination.”

Cineplex announced a new “all-in-one entertainment” complex at Kildonan Place that will include movies, dining, amusement games, and attractions, similar to one announced for the Seasons of Tuxedo last year, albeit smaller.

The new space will be still be located at Kildonan Place, but in a different area.

“The new theatres will be part of a redevelopment of the former Sears space,” said GM Sandra Hagenaars. “The current theatres will remain open until the new ones are ready.”

The theatre will be 35,000-square-feet and will have six movie screens and recliner seats. The complex will also have amusement games, virtual reality, and new dining areas.

Construction will begin in 2020 with a scheduled opening date of 2021.

