On this day in country music…

Back in 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus’ breakthrough song “Achy Breaky Heart” reached #1. The song became the first Country single to be certified Platinum since Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” in 1983.

Now in 2019- Billy Ray Cyrus, along with Lil Nas X, has hit the charts with the song “Old Town Road.”