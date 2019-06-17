Jets legend on trades: Winnipeg fans shouldn’t take it personally

It’s been a decade since he retired from the NHL, but former Winnipeg Jet Keith Tkachuk is still very much involved in hockey.

One of the best American-born players in the league’s history, Tkachuk – who played in Winnipeg from 1992-96 – now has two sons in the NHL … not to mention he just saw another former team, the St. Louis Blues, win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

Tkachuk told 680 CJOB he has more anxiety as a hockey dad than he ever did in his own playing days.

READ MORE: Jacob Trouba out up to 2 months for Winnipeg Jets

“It’s a lot harder because you don’t want to see them fail,” he said.

“It’s a little more nervous watching them compared to when I played, but it’s a lot of fun for them. I’m happy for them – to see a dream come true for them.”

View link »

Both Tkachuk sons – Matthew in Calgary and Brady in Ottawa – play in Canadian markets, an experience something their father knows first-hand from his career as a Jet.

Trade rumours are swirling around his old team and another young American star, Jacob Trouba. Tkachuk’s advice to Winnipeg fans: don’t take it personally if the defenceman moves.

“It’s hard. People in Winnipeg have a lot of pride,” he said. “They have a good hockey team. I really enjoyed living there.

“Everyone can form their own opinions… players do come and go, that’s how it works. They’ll get something good for him if they decide to move him.”

Although his two sons are the ones in the limelight, there’s a third Tkachuk tearing up the hockey world (of a different kind).

Daughter Taryn is a dominant field hockey player, and her dad said she might have inherited the most of the family’s talents.

“She’s probably the best out of all of them,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun watching her and seeing her accomplish a couple of state championships over the last few years here in St. Louis.”

WATCH: Original Jet describes Winnipeg Whiteout from a player’s perspective