June 16, 2019 9:45 am

Uruguay, Argentina work to restore power after massive system failure

By Staff Reuters

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - JUNE 16: General view of downtown Buenos Aires at the crossing of 9 de julio and Corrientes avenues by the Obelisk monument during the massive energy blackout in Argentina on June 16, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A widespread power failure early Sunday morning has left all of Argentina and Uruguay without power, social media users have reported that parts of Brazil, Chile and Paraguay have also been affected. Argentine Secretariat of Energy has stated that Argentina’s interconnection system had collapsed.

(Photo by Ricardo Ceppi/Getty Images)
Argentina’s main energy company said it was “slowly beginning to restore” electricity after a massive power failure left large swathes of the country and neighbouring Uruguay without power.

It was unclear how many people had been affected by the blackout, but the South American countries have a combined population of more than 45 million.

Edesur said on Twitter that power had been returned to 34,000 customers as of Sunday morning.

“The return of electricity generation to the interconnected system of the Federal Capital and Greater Buenos Aires has begun,” it said.

It also noted the process would take several hours.

Uruguayan energy company UTE tweeted that the system was being reinstated from scratch.

“There are already coastal cities with service and work continues toward general restoration,” it said.

