June 14, 2019 1:59 pm

Trio of suspects arrested in Woodstock hotel after home invasion in Stratford: police

A chase for three suspects in a Stratford home invasion ended at a hotel in Woodstock early Friday morning.

Stratford Police say they were contacted about a home invasion which had occurred in downtown Stratford at around 12:30 a.m.

The homeowner had invited two men into his residence before they assaulted him, tied him up and took a number of items.

Police say the suspects took off in a vehicle driven by a woman.

The trio were traced to the Drumbo area via tracking devices within the victim’s possessions.

OPP were contacted and by the time they arrived the suspects had evaded capture.

The suspects were then located in a motel in Woodstock where Stratford officers, with the aid of Woodstock police, arrested them.

A 40-year-old man, 35-year-old woman, and 29-year-old man are facing a variety of charges including robbery, forcible confinement, theft, possession of stolen property and assault with a weapon.

Police say the woman was also found in possession of suspected fentanyl and hydromorphone and is facing additional charges.

