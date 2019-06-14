Police share photos of suspect believed to be involved in 6 hate crimes reported in Burlington

Halton police have released new photos of a suspect they’re hoping to identify who’s embroiled in “displaying hate-motivated images” at various locations in Burlington.

The man is believed to be between 18 to 25 years of age, average build. He is seen in the photos wearing an Under Armour Jacket, grey t-shirt and carrying a grey-orange-black Adidas backpack.

Investigators say he’s also been seen at times wearing a blue baseball cap.

We are hoping someone out there can help us identify this person of interest in our investigation into a series of hate crimes over the past few weeks in the City of Burlington. Know him? Pls. contact Det. McLeod at 905-825-4777 ext. 2385 or call 905-825-4777 ext. 2310. ^jh pic.twitter.com/oBbg0yKOyq — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 14, 2019

Police are looking to identify two suspects believed to have posted hate-motivated notes, posters, messages and propaganda in six different locations in Burlington over the last month.

The first known hate-crime incident happened on May 21, near Dundas Street and Guelph Line where a racist note was left on a private vehicle, while the second happened two days later, when an anti-Semitic poster that was put on a traffic post, police say.

The other incidents include hate propaganda placed on cars in a church parking lot near Mainway and Walkers Line, as well as an anti-Semitic message written on a vehicle, and anti-Semitic imagery posted on doors of the Burlington Art Gallery and Burlington City Hall.

“Hate crime has no place in any community, and I am confident that the persons responsible behind these ignorant, cowardly and hateful acts will be quickly identified with the public’s assistance,” said Deputy Chief Nishan Duraiappah.

“No one has the right to make another person feel fearful because of the colour of their skin, race, religion, ethnic origin or any other factor. The Halton Regional Police Service is committed to fully investigating these crimes and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.”

Halton police are asking the public to come forward with any information that would help in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-825-4777 ext. 2315, ext. 2316 or ext. 2310.

With files from Gabby Rodrigues

