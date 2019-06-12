RCMP surround Lake Country home in standoff with man

Lake Country and Kelowna RCMP have surrounded a home off Beaver Lake Road at the Winfield Mobile Home Park.
The standoff began just before 7 p.m. tonight and the Emergency Response Team has surrounded the home.
Neighbours have been removed from nearby the home in hast.
The 68-year-old man apparently made some posts on social media that concerned police, according to a park resident.
~more to come
