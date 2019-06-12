Crime
June 12, 2019 11:26 pm
Updated: June 12, 2019 11:39 pm

RCMP surround Lake Country home in standoff with man

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Lake Country standoff June 12, 2019

Jeff Martin/ Global Okanagan
A A

Lake Country and Kelowna RCMP have surrounded a home off Beaver Lake Road at the Winfield Mobile Home Park.

The standoff began just before 7 p.m. tonight and the Emergency Response Team has surrounded the home.

Neighbours have been removed from nearby the home in hast.

The 68-year-old man apparently made some posts on social media that concerned police, according to a park resident.

~more to come 

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beaver Lake Road
Emergency Response Team
Kelowna
lake country
Okanagan
Police standoff
RCMP
standoff on beaver lake road

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.