Cannabis, fentanyl seized after collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired, drug charges following a collision on Tuesday.

Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer responded to a two-vehicle collision on Pigeon Lake Road east of Lindsay.

READ MORE: OPP lay charges in 2018 death of Sebright teen hit by vehicle in Ramara Township

The investigation revealed the presence of drug paraphernalia along with what is suspected to be cannabis and fentanyl, OPP said.

Both drivers were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

William Amos, 32, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs and two counts of possession of a schedule I substance (opioid).

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 25.

WATCH: Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath discusses opioid crisis in Peterborough