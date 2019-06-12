SpaceX launches 3 Canadian radar satellites to survey the North

Three Canadian satellites will be sent into orbit on Wednesday morning with a mission to survey Canada’s North.

The Radarsat Constellation Mission (RCM) will map Canada’s sea ice in the Arctic and the Great Lakes to help support commercial ship navigation and monitor environmental changes to help farmers maximize crop harvests.

A Falcon 9 rocket will launch the three-satellite mission at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and will begin deployment about 54 minutes later.

Viewers can watch the launch of the satellites live in the player above.

READ MORE: Next generation of Radarsat satellites to ‘cover 90% of the globe’

The RCM will also collect images of areas affected by disasters, such as flooding or severe storms, to help the Canadian government “organize emergency response efforts and protect the local population.” It can also check Canadian waters for coastal pollution and monitor oil spills.

SpaceX says the satellites will have access to “any point of 90 per cent of the world’s surface” and will visit the Arctic up to four times a day.

The trio is the Canadian Space Agency’s newest generation of radar imaging satellite systems and is capable of transmitting more data than previous fleets. They are expected to orbit the earth at an altitude of about 600 kilometres.

WATCH: Previous coverage of SpaceX launches on Globalnews.ca