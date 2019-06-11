100s of written submissions given to City of Regina opposing proposed gym rules

A group of fitness studio owners from Regina’s industrial zoned areas dropped off over 100 written submissions against a proposed zoning bylaw change Tuesday morning. The submissions come from facility owners, staff and clients.

This includes Fly Fitness and Aerial Arts owner Adrienne Hassard. She moved into her facility in Regina’s Tuxedo Park about a year ago, because her location on the 1400 block of Lindsay Street has enough square vertical square footage to run her programming.

“We wouldn’t be able to survive, let’s put it that way,” she said.

“We work really hard to keep our programming at an accessible cost, in an accessible area that’s easily accessible to all areas of the City of Regina. Any move outside of these areas would greatly affect that.”

The proposed changes are part of an update to the city’s zoning rules that are set to go before Regina city council on June 17.

What gym owners are taking issue with, is the idea of no longer zoning industrial and light industrial areas, like Tuxedo Park and the Warehouse District, for recreational use. Existing gyms, fitness facilities and martial arts studios would be grandfathered in, but new builds and expansion would not be permitted.

“We are ok for now, but of course we do have plans to expand in the future. We would need more height eventually down the road and these changes would just really limit our options,” Hassard said.

Previously, the city said they want to keep industrial areas industrial and encourage the development of recreation facilities in residential and commercial areas. This is what is lined out in the Official Community Plan.

In an email obtained by Global News, a city official told a gym owner that city administration now plans to recommend to city council that “assembly recreation” be allowed in industrial zones on a discretionary basis, instead of being prohibited.

“That still limits us greatly because it will still limit our options, it will still add expense, it will still add bureaucracy to any expansion or moves that we have in the future,” Hassard said.

In the lead up to the special city council meeting next week, the gyms are gaining support from outside organizations like the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

“We just see this as a way to stifle growth and the businesses have made some really good arguments as why they need to be in this type of area,” CFIB Prairie vice president Marilyn Braun-Pollon said.

“Amenities for those employees around in the industrial area zones should also be considered as well, so I think the proposed bylaw is short-sighted and we would hope the city will listen to business owners.”

Braun-Pollon added that she has not heard what kind of issue this move is trying to address, and the issue raised by city councillor Joel Murray, who represents the area, on May 31.