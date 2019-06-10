Trucking subsidies, addictions funding and more promised by Manitoba government

WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is coming out with several initiatives in advance of a pre-election blackout on advertising and promotion.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires has announced $11.8 million in subsidies – jointly funded by the federal government – for the trucking industry to adopt energy-saving

devices.

READ MORE: Pallister gives up D-Day ceremony seat to veteran MLA

Health Minister Cameron Friesen has disclosed $2.7 million in annual funding for additional addictions treatment, including 16 new beds at treatment centres.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson is touting more than $2.6 million raised through a social impact bond for a program that connects at-risk Indigenous mothers with birth helpers.

The Manitoba government is also investing over $15 million in significant repairs and restoration of the Centennial Concert Hall, Crowns Services Minister Colleen Mayer announced Monday.

Premier Brian Pallister said last week that a pre-election blackout on government announcements would come shortly. Pallister has not said exactly when he will call an election, but

has hinted that September is a strong possibility – more than one year ahead of the scheduled date of Oct. 6, 2020.

WATCH: Pallister has ‘no plans to call an immediate election’