June 9, 2019 4:52 pm

Teenage boy in serious condition following stabbing in Scarborough

By Web Writer  Global News

A teenage boy is in serious condition following a stabbing in the city’s east end on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police were called to the scene at Lowry Square and Wickson Trail near Morningside and Sheppard avenues around 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived on scene, police say they found the victim conscious but suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on suspects or suspect descriptions at this time.

Police are investigating.

