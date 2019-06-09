Teenage boy in serious condition following stabbing in Scarborough

A teenage boy is in serious condition following a stabbing in the city’s east end on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police were called to the scene at Lowry Square and Wickson Trail near Morningside and Sheppard avenues around 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived on scene, police say they found the victim conscious but suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Stabbing: Lowry Sq /Wickson Trl

– 1 male reported to have injuries, consc/breathing

– EMS/Police on scene

– patient to be transported to hosp#GO1063467@tps42div

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 9, 2019

There’s no word on suspects or suspect descriptions at this time.

Police are investigating.