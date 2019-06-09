Teenage boy in serious condition following stabbing in Scarborough
A A
A teenage boy is in serious condition following a stabbing in the city’s east end on Sunday afternoon, police say.
Toronto police were called to the scene at Lowry Square and Wickson Trail near Morningside and Sheppard avenues around 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived on scene, police say they found the victim conscious but suffering from stab wounds.
READ MORE: Toronto police identify victim of fatal Yonge St. stabbing
He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word on suspects or suspect descriptions at this time.
Police are investigating.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.