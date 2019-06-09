Toronto police identify victim of fatal Yonge St. stabbing

TORONTO – Police in Toronto have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide.

They say 52-year-old James Andrew Smith of Toronto was standing outside a commercial building on Yonge Street early Saturday when he was stabbed by a male suspect.

The attacker fled the scene on foot, while Smith was taken to hospital, but died.

Police say it’s not clear whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

They’re asking anyone with information, including anyone who had contact with Smith in the hours leading up to his death, to contact them.