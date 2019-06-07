Tech
June 7, 2019 7:58 pm
Updated: June 7, 2019 7:59 pm

Facebook no longer allows its apps to be pre-installed on Huawei phones

By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 file photo, a member of the media tries out new Huawei Honor 20 series of phones following their global launch in London.

AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file
Facebook said Friday it has stopped letting its apps come pre-installed on smartphones sold by Huawei in order to comply with U.S. restrictions, a move that deals a fresh blow to the Chinese tech giant.

The social network said it has suspended providing software for Huawei to put on its devices while it reviews recently introduced U.S. sanctions.

Owners of existing Huawei smartphones that already have Facebook apps can continue to use them and download updates.

Facebook said people who have Huawei phones or buy new ones will still be able to download Facebook on their own.

Facebook’s move is the latest fallout in the escalating U.S.-China tech feud.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

