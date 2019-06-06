At least $1M missing in Edmonton grant for Ukrainian museum project

At least $1 million of Edmonton taxpayer money has gone missing from a grant that was intended to help a local group build the Ukrainian Canadian Archives and Museum of Alberta on Jasper Avenue’s Brighton Block.

City Auditor David Wiun reports the money was the second installment of a $3-million grant to be paid based on the progress made in construction. He said there was no problem with the first $1 million forwarded in 2013.

“On March 22, 2018, the Office of the City Auditor received an email from the director of Urban Renewal,” the report, released Thursday at city hall, said. “The director informed us that they had been provided with information alleging that the city had made a $1-million payment — based on false information — to the Ukrainian Canadian Archives and Museum of Alberta to build archives and a museum.”

Wiun said the first $1 million was forwarded in 2013 without any issue because the project was 30 per cent built.

“The second payment of $1 million, paid in 2014 — we have some concerns because it appears that the payment was based on percentage of budget spent and not the per cent of construction completed,” Wiun said.

“And unfortunately, due to the timeline and the building being sold, there’s no way to confirm that it was ever 60-per cent completed at the time of that payment,” Wiun said, adding that the money was never returned.

The third million was never forwarded, he said.

The Brighton Block has since been sold.

Councillor Mike Nickel has already reached out to the current senior management team of the city to find answers. He’s concerned about more millions involved.

“It’s not just the city’s money that I’m worried about,” he said. “There’s a lot of provincial and federal money and I’m just wondering: where did that money go?”

Nickel said the last estimate he heard for the total cost of the project was $11.3 million.

“We’ve asked that the city communicate with other orders of government because yes… both the federal and provincial governments gave significant amounts of funding for this as well,” Wiun said of one of two recommendations in his report.

The second, he said, is for the city law branch to “come up with better criteria and accountability for funding agreements that ensures that any concerns in terms of timelines (and) responsibilities that there is no ambiguity because some of the terms were not, (it) appears, fully understood by all parties.”

In a written response, city administration said it “accepts all recommendations.”

“I think we’ve had red flags all along but not when the project started,” recalled Councillor Ben Henderson, who said the original approval predated his time on city council.

“In the end, their business case clearly didn’t match up with what they thought they were going to be able to pull off.”

