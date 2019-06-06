Several Canadians in the hunt after Day 1 of RBC Canadian Open

Five Canadians are within three shots of the lead after the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., led the way in his home country, shooting a six-under 65 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

Taylor, who started on hole No. 10, made four birdies in a row to open his back nine.

He is one stroke behind clubhouse leader Keegan Bradley of the U.S.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., double-bogeyed on the 18th but still managed to finish minus-4.

This close to an ace. 😮@MacHughesGolf is dialed in and pleasing the crowd. He's one back. 🇨🇦#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/yz61FDFpna — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2019

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford carded a five-under 66, while David Hearn of nearby Brantford, Ont., and Drew Nesbitt of Shanty Bay, Ont., each had a 67.

Canada’s top-ranked golfer, Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., finished his opening round with an even-par 70.

READ MORE: Canadian Corey Conners wins Texas Open, his first PGA Tour title

Twenty-six Canadians are in the field at the PGA Tour event.

No Canadian has won the annual tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

FedEx Cup points leader Matt Kuchar of the U.S. is two off the lead after a 65.

Thanks to a trio of birdies on the back nine, Irish golfer Rory McIlroy finished with a three-under 67 after 18 holes.

READ MORE: Florida Georgia Line and The Glorious Sons to play during RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton

Defending Canadian Open champion Dustin Johnson struggled to a 71 after bogeys on his final three holes and four of his last five.

Round 2 is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Friday.