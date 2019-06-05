YouTube bans neo-Nazis and videos that deny ‘well-documented violent events’

YouTube is updating its hate speech policies to prohibit videos with white supremacist and neo-Nazi content.

The video streaming company says it has already made it more difficult to find such videos, but it’s now removing them outright.

YouTube will also prohibit videos that deny certain proven events have taken place, such as the Holocaust. The changes come as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other online services face mounting concern that the platforms allow, and in some cases foster, extremism.

YouTube’s new policies will take effect immediately.

“We will remove content denying well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, took place,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the move.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, says it’s removing thousands of channels that violate the new policies.

The company did not name the channels it will target. However, it has temporarily banned several figures last year who were associated with spreading hate on its platform, including InfoWars’ Alex Jones. Jones has spent years spreading conspiracy theories about a wide range of issues, including the Sandy Hook shooting.