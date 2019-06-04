Too noisy for busking: The town of Comox bans the accordion

It’s been deemed too noisy for Comox.

That’s why John Cunningham has been told he can’t get a permit to play his accordion in the Vancouver Island community.

“We can’t issue your licence because you are too loud,” Cunningham said he was told by the city.

“I don’t think accordion is noise. It’s music based on what I have been doing for the last 30 years.”

Cunnigham has been busking since he was nine years old and being told his instrument of choice was a problem is a new thing for him. He was recently playing near the city’s marina and was asked to stop because he didn’t have permission to busk and there had been complaints from the public.

He went to get that permission and was denied.

“I am going to look for a lawyer to go after the City of Comox for what they are doing. It’s kind of sad what they are doing,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham doesn’t busk in Comox because of the money, he does it because he loves the community. He says he makes about $20 over a few hours in Comox compared to $100 an hour in Nanaimo and up to $400 a day in Calgary.

“It bothers me quote a bit. It hurts. I’m not trying to do anything wrong,” Cunningham said.

“I’m more worried about the people that I bothered. I don’t want to bother than anymore,” Cunningham said.

The town of Comox says it has received about a dozen complaints about the accordion music being too loud or that Cunningham was playing in the same location for too long. This is the first time an instrument has been banned.

There is a specific bylaw restricting noise. The town rules deem ‘any noise or sound that disturbs the quiet peace rest or enjoyment comfort or convenience of any person in the vicinity’ as unacceptable.

But there is nothing in the town’s bylaws specifically outlining noise restrictions on instruments.

Local resident John Dickinson says he was baffled when he heard the accordion had been silenced.

“We thought it was great listening to the accordion,” Dickinson said.

“It’s hard to believe that an accordion isn’t an instrument.”