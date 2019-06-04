Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious’ collision on Higgins Avenue
Winnipeg police are encouraging drivers to avoid Higgins Avenue between Princess Street and Main Street due to what they’re calling a serious motor vehicle crash.
Police will be following up with further details on the collision.
At the scene, a body under a white tarp can be seen, next to a bicycle with a mangled front tire. A semi-truck is parked nearby.
More to come.
