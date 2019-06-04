Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious’ collision on Higgins Avenue

Winnipeg police are encouraging drivers to avoid Higgins Avenue between Princess Street and Main Street due to what they’re calling a serious motor vehicle crash.

Police will be following up with further details on the collision.

At the scene, a body under a white tarp can be seen, next to a bicycle with a mangled front tire. A semi-truck is parked nearby.

More to come.

Higgins Ave is closed between Princess St and Main Street due to a serious motor vehicle collision. Please plan an alternate route and avoid the area. Further updates to follow. #Traffic #winnipeg @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 4, 2019

