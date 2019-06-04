Sask. agri-food products on display in trade mission to Japan and South Korea

Saskatchewan agri-food products will be on display during a trade mission to Japan and South Korea, led by the Canadian government.

Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison will join federal Minister of International Trade Diversification James Carr, Alberta’s Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Tanya Fir and other agriculture producer groups.

READ MORE: Agri-food strengths on display as Sask. minister travels to Southeast Asia

The trip will provide opportunities to promote trade and investment by encouraging food processing and agriculture companies in those countries to buy Canadian and Saskatchewan products.

“With Asian markets continuing to import more food every year, it is crucial we promote the safe, reliable and high-quality agri-food products Saskatchewan has to offer,” Harrison said.

“Japan and South Korea remain two of Saskatchewan’s most important and valued customers and it is important we strengthen those relationships.”

READ MORE: Federal, industry investment to boost Canadian crop production and innovation

Saskatchewan’s exports to Japan were valued at $1.13 billion in 2018 and is the province’s third-largest export market.

Ninety-nine per cent of those exports last year were agri-food products including canola seed, non-durum wheat, durum and barley.

In 2018, the province’s exports to South Korea were valued at more than $177 million, mostly canola oil, wheat, malt and oats.