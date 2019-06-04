Pallister to address media Tuesday morning, fueling election speculation

The Manitoba legislature is breaking for the summer and Premier Brian Pallister will speak to the media at 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The premier’s appearance comes amid speculation an early election is looming – boosted by Pallister paying tribute Monday to MLAs who will not be running again.

READ MORE: Premier signals early election again as Manitoba legislature set to break for summer

The news conference will be live streamed on Global News and 680 CJOB. Watch this page for more details.