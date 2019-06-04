World
June 4, 2019 8:13 am

Canada endorses plan to stop Trump administration from disrupting WTO: trade minister

By Staff The Canadian Press

Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr takes part in a Canada 2020 panel discussion in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. A United Nations rights watchdog says Canada's international reputation will be damaged if it doesn't follow through and give real power to its new watchdog on responsible corporate conduct.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

OTTAWA – Canada’s trade minister is endorsing a European Union plan to prevent the Trump administration from paralyzing the World Trade Organization’s dispute-settlement body later this year.

Jim Carr tells The Canadian Press that the EU’s plan to set up a proxy version of the WTO’s Appellate Body has merit and deserves further examination.

WATCH: Trump says EU and U.S. will work to reform WTO, resolve steel and aluminum tariffs

The United States is blocking appointments to fill vacancies at the Appellate Body, which acts as an appeal court of sorts for the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body.

President Donald Trump, along with other members of his administration, has disparaged the Geneva-based WTO as a disaster for the U.S. – part of his broader wrecking-ball approach towards the international trading order.

If no approvals for new vacancies are forthcoming by December, the body could effectively shut down.

READ MORE: WTO countries meet in Ottawa to plan reform for trade body — without Trump

Canada has convened about a dozen like-minded countries – minus the U.S. and China – to try to reform the WTO, and Carr says the EU’s proposal to keep the Appellate Body functioning has been discussed there.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada trade
Donald Trump trade
donald trump world trade
European union
Jim Carr
World Trade Organization
WTO

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.