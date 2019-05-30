Crime
May 30, 2019

London couple charged after police seize over $35K worth of drugs

London police say they seized more than $35,000 worth of drugs.

A London couple is jointly charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking following a midweek drug bust that netted more than $35,000 in drugs.

Members of the guns and drugs section executed a search warrant at a residence on Wonderland Road South on Wednesday.

Police say they seized 269 grams of cocaine valued at $26,900; 261 hydromorphone pills valued at $7,920; nine Oxycodone pills valued at $360; and $280 in cash.

A London man, 21, and woman, 20, are jointly charged in the case and are due in court on July 12 in relation to the charges.

