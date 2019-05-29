A win is what the doctor is prescribing for the Kingston Junior football Gaels

The Kingston Junior Gaels will play the Cambridge Lions on Saturday, June 1 in Ontario Provincial Football League action at George Richardson Stadium.

The home team has started the season with three consecutive losses, and quarterback Caleb Faulkner realizes the importance of getting that first win.

“There’s still lots of football left to play,” said the 16-year-old pivot.

Faulkner is a new recruit from All Saints Catholic High School in Kanata. He joined the Junior Gaels two weeks ago and says it’s a privilege to lead his new team on the field.

“I’m so honoured,” added Faulkner.

“Since my arrival, the coaches, my teammates and support staff have been outstanding. Offensive co-ordinator Brendan Steele continues to work with me on the playbook. They’ve been positive and patient and I hope to grasp the offence as soon as I can.”

Steele is a quarterback for the Queen’s University Gaels.

The Junior Gaels have struggled to start the season, with losses to the Ottawa Sooners, Durham Dolphins and Niagara Spears, but Faulkner says a win against Cambridge is just what the doctor ordered.

“It would boost our confidence,” continued the talented signal caller.

“We need a win but we have to focus on the Xs and Os of our own game. We believe we’re better than our 0-3 record would indicate. We’re really coming together as a unit and if we execute the way I know we can on Saturday, we should be able to pull out a victory.”

Game time on Saturday at the Queen’s University complex is 2.30 p.m.