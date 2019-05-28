Two people arrested for improvised guns, meth, say Winnipeg police

Two Winnipeggers are behind bars after police raided a Maryland Avenue home and found a stash of improvised weapons and tools and meth.

Police said the discovery started with an incident Sunday evening when officers saw a man on a bike darting in and out of traffic near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue, narrowly avoiding collisions with motorists.

The same man was later spotted entering a yard in the 500 block of Maryland with what appeared to be a weapon in his waistband. Police asked him to stop, but he ran inside, where he was arrested along with a woman who was identified and taken into custody.

A search of the home turned up 11 improvised firearms (two of which were loaded), a prohibited .22 calibre bolt-action firearm, improvised firearm parts in various stages of completion, power tools used to make the improvised weapons, and a gram of meth.

Leslie Randolph Beaulieu, 27, is facing charges of possessing meth, weapons trafficking, two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and three counts of possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Krista Marie Roulette, 38, was charged with possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Roulette was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.

Both are cooling their heels at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

