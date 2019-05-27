Two Toronto women face 21 charges in cleaning business fraud scheme: police

Toronto police say they’ve arrested two women in an alleged fraud scheme that they say may have other victims.

They say they’ve laid 21 charges against the women, who they allege ran the scheme for nearly three years using the business name of Canfil cleaning and caregiver services.

Police allege the women would recruit people from overseas to come to Canada on student visas or as personal support workers, collecting large sums of money in the process.

Judith Ga, 62, and Myrna Valencia, 48, face a total of 15 counts of fraud over $5,000 and six counts of fraud under $5,000.

Police said that victims have reported a cumulative loss of over $119,000.

The women are scheduled to appear in court on June 20.