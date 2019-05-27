No foul play suspected after body found in Grand River: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say they do not suspect foul play following the discovery of a body in the Grand River on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Grand Avenue and St. Andrews Street in Cambridge at around 1:30 a.m.

Police said a 32-year-old man was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified by police who said the investigation is ongoing but there is no indication of foul play.

Police said they would like to speak to anyone who has information regarding the incident, particularly a woman with brown hair who was seen riding a bicycle in the area.

Information can be left with police at 519-570-9777 ext. 4449 or with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.