Free Montreal Museums Day back for 33rd edition
Art lovers, science geeks, history buffs and more, are in for a treat Sunday, as Montreal-area museums are free for the day.
The annual event, now in its 33rd year, is organized by Montreal Museums whose mission it is to support the visibility of the city’s museums.
There are 30 participating venues and to help visitors make the most of their day, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is offering free shuttle service on four routes.
The aim is to make getting to museums that are off the beaten track a bit easier.
The free shuttles leave from the Angrignon, Du Collège and Jean-Drapeau Metro stations.
More intrepid museum-goers can also hop on Bixi bike to get to their destination. Bikes are free all day on Sunday.
For a complete guide of participating venues, visit the Montreal Museum’s website.
