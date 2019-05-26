Canada
May 26, 2019 12:42 pm

Free Montreal Museums Day back for 33rd edition

By Web producer  Global News

Doctors in Montreal will soon be writing prescriptions that send patients to the art gallery instead of the pharmacy under a partnership with the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. A patron looks at Heinrich Campendonk's "Harlequin and Columbine" at the "From Van Gogh to Kandinsky: Impressionism to Expressionism" exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Montreal on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
A A

Art lovers, science geeks, history buffs and more,  are in for a treat Sunday, as Montreal-area museums are free for the day.

The annual event, now in its 33rd year, is organized by Montreal Museums whose mission it is to support the visibility of the city’s museums.

READ MORE: Art galleries instead of the pharmacy — Montreal doctors to prescribe visits to museum

There are 30 participating venues and to help visitors make the most of their day, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is offering free shuttle service on four routes.

The aim is to make getting to museums that are off the beaten track a bit easier.

The free shuttles leave from the Angrignon, Du Collège and Jean-Drapeau Metro stations.

READ MORE: McCord Museum in Montreal plans to expand with $180-million revamp

More intrepid museum-goers can also hop on Bixi bike to get to their destination. Bikes are free all day on Sunday.

For a complete guide of participating venues, visit the Montreal Museum’s website.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bixi
Free museums
Montreal Free museums
Montreal Museums
Montreal Museums Day
Museums day
STM

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.