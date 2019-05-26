Free Montreal Museums Day back for 33rd edition

Art lovers, science geeks, history buffs and more, are in for a treat Sunday, as Montreal-area museums are free for the day.

The annual event, now in its 33rd year, is organized by Montreal Museums whose mission it is to support the visibility of the city’s museums.

There are 30 participating venues and to help visitors make the most of their day, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is offering free shuttle service on four routes.

[Picture perfect!] 😍🎨 Today, May 26, it's Montréal Museums Day! Check the map to find out which métro or bus lead you to more than 30 museums ⏩ https://t.co/vqijno5Rb4 Special shuttles for the occasion take you to the museums off the beaten path! pic.twitter.com/NCuS5T9G5I — STM (@stminfo) May 26, 2019

The aim is to make getting to museums that are off the beaten track a bit easier.

The free shuttles leave from the Angrignon, Du Collège and Jean-Drapeau Metro stations.

More intrepid museum-goers can also hop on Bixi bike to get to their destination. Bikes are free all day on Sunday.

For a complete guide of participating venues, visit the Montreal Museum’s website.