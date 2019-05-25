Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to help 102-year-old woman facing eviction
A 102-year-old woman facing eviction from her California home of nearly 30 years is getting help from Arnold Schwarzenegger.
READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger kicked during appearance in South Africa
The Los Angeles Times reports Thelma Smith was given until June 30 to move out by landlords who say their daughter needs a place to live.
Los Angeles’ rent control law provides relocation assistance for elderly and disabled.
But Smith, a retired secretary for the Sugar Ray Robinson Youth Foundation, lives in an unincorporated section of Los Angeles County, just outside the city limits. The law doesn’t apply there.
WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked during appearance in South Africa
Schwarzenegger, who knew Smith through his involvement with the charity, called the eviction “heartless.” He tweeted: “Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life.”
A spokesman says Schwarzenegger’s staff has met with Smith to find a solution.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.