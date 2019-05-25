Section of Portage Avenue East to close for water main work

A section of Portage Avenue East will be closed to eastbound traffic for just over a month, the City of Winnipeg announced Friday.

Water main renewal work will be happening between Main Street and Westbrook Street, beginning May 27 and continuing through July 8.

Bike lanes and sidewalks won’t be affected, but eastbound vehicle traffic will be redirected to either Lombard Avenue or Pioneer Avenue. Street parking will also be removed.

