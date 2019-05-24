Toronto church pastor charged in connection with alleged sexual assault
Durham Regional Police say a pastor from a Toronto church has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a member of his congregation.
Police said the victim attended the Kingsway Community Life Centre on Spadina Avenue and was counseled by the pastor since 2016.
Officers said the victim felt the accused was making sexual advances toward him. While at the accused’s home in Pickering, the victim alleged he was sexually assaulted.
Police said 48-year-old Richard Brown was charged with sexual assault. He was later released on a promise to appear in court.
Investigators said they want to ensure there are no other victims. Anyone with new information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2530 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
