Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, charged with domestic violence

Nashville star Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson pleaded not guilty to a felony domestic violence charge Thursday in a Los Angeles courtroom.

The judge issued a restraining order forbidding Hickerson from coming within 100 yards (90 metres) of the 29-year-old actress. He also cannot own firearms or contact her via phone, email or third party.

Hickerson was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Hollywood on May 2 and faces up to four years in prison.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and less than two weeks later, the couple were photographed holding hands together in Los Angeles.

Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, confirmed the details of Hickerson’s arraignment hearing to USA Today.

According to the felony complaint obtained by People, prosecutors allege Hickerson “willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon Hayden P.”

Hickerson is scheduled to return to court on June 26 for a preliminary hearing setting.

Panettiere was first linked to Hickerson last August shortly after ending her relationship with her fiancé, former boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko.

Panettiere and Klitschko share a four-year-old daughter together named Kaya.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.