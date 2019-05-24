Northumberland OPP probe break and enter, vandalism at Roseneath school

Northumberland OPP are investigating a break and enter at Roseneath Public School early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police were informed by a security company of several alarms coming from a portable classroom located on school property on County Road 25 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, about 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Third suspicious fire in Roseneath area destroys historic Anglican church

Officers arrived and discovered a portable had been entered, rummaged through and left in a state of disarray. Police say numerous screens were cut and ripped off the main school building and a rear door window had been smashed. Various school supplies were also scattered along the exterior of the school.

No items were reported stolen.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact their nearest OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: Suspicious package labelled ‘bomb’ at Toronto elementary school put parents on edge