Lindsay man accused of stealing building materials from worksite: police
A Lindsay man faces charges following an investigation into the building materials from a worksite in Lindsay last week.
On May 15, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service received a report of the theft of shingles from a worksite on Faire Avenue.
The investigation led to the identity of a suspect and on Thursday, police made an arrest.
Robert Patrick Payne, 40, of Lindsay, is charged with theft under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 27.
