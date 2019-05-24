Crime
May 24, 2019

Lindsay man accused of stealing building materials from worksite: police

Greg Davis

City of Kawartha Lakes police made an arrest following a reported theft of shingles from a worksite last week.

A Lindsay man faces charges following an investigation into the building materials from a worksite in Lindsay last week.

On May 15, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service received a report of the theft of shingles from a worksite on Faire Avenue.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect and on Thursday, police made an arrest.

Robert Patrick Payne, 40, of Lindsay, is charged with theft under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 27.

