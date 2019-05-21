Guy Laliberté’s latest act, Through the Echoes, a definition-defying ‘experience’

Guy Laliberté’s latest project, Through the Echoes, is something described by most as an “experience.”

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to tear up the first ticket of the first client.”

READ MORE: Cirque du Soleil acquires magic show company The Works Entertainment

The performance, which doesn’t involve many performers, includes music but isn’t centred on it, telling the story of the universe since the Big Bang.

“It’s very difficult for us to explain exactly what it is,” said Stéphane Mongeau, the CEO of Lune Rouge, the company putting on Through the Echoes.

I spoke with Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté this morning. He's unveiling his new "experience," which is called Through the Echoes. It is certainly something unlike what you'd expect. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/eJ8mtl5xNw — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 21, 2019

The “experience” involves graphics and patterns projected onto the walls of the principal pyramid, while lit shapes move up and down from the roof and music plays in the background.

The audience stands during Through the Echoes, and is encouraged to dance, meditate, and take pictures.

WATCH: Montreal-based artist keeping Haitian traditional music alive

The installation, Laliberté said, is in a state of evolution. It will eventually incorporate augmented reality and Laliberté said he is developing performance goggles with Microsoft.

The show is at once immersive, meditative, interactive, people are encouraged to dance. And it's eventually supposed to incorporate augmented reality. It takes the viewer through the history of earth starting at the Big Bang. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/lFy3k3nl32 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 21, 2019

READ MORE: Guy Laliberté creating pyramid-shaped entertainment venue in the Old Port

Laliberté said the installation will move to Miami in November, and from there will head to New York City in March.

The experience lasts about one hour, and it is slated to open in Montreal the first weekend in June.