Guy Laliberté’s latest act, Through the Echoes, a definition-defying ‘experience’
Guy Laliberté’s latest project, Through the Echoes, is something described by most as an “experience.”
“I’m very excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to tear up the first ticket of the first client.”
READ MORE: Cirque du Soleil acquires magic show company The Works Entertainment
The performance, which doesn’t involve many performers, includes music but isn’t centred on it, telling the story of the universe since the Big Bang.
“It’s very difficult for us to explain exactly what it is,” said Stéphane Mongeau, the CEO of Lune Rouge, the company putting on Through the Echoes.
The “experience” involves graphics and patterns projected onto the walls of the principal pyramid, while lit shapes move up and down from the roof and music plays in the background.
The audience stands during Through the Echoes, and is encouraged to dance, meditate, and take pictures.
WATCH: Montreal-based artist keeping Haitian traditional music alive
The installation, Laliberté said, is in a state of evolution. It will eventually incorporate augmented reality and Laliberté said he is developing performance goggles with Microsoft.
READ MORE: Guy Laliberté creating pyramid-shaped entertainment venue in the Old Port
Laliberté said the installation will move to Miami in November, and from there will head to New York City in March.
The experience lasts about one hour, and it is slated to open in Montreal the first weekend in June.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.