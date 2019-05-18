Crime
May 18, 2019 5:56 pm

Winnipeg police on scene of car crash in St. Vital.

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Police are on scene at John Forsyth Rd & Paddington Rd

Michael Draven/ Global News
Winnipeg Police are on scene at John Forsyth Road & Paddington Road.

Police have blocked off a portion of the road and are asking residents to avoid the area.

Officers won’t give details on the condition of those involved and will be in area investigating for some time.

More to come… 

