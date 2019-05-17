Sports
May 17, 2019 11:43 pm
Updated: May 17, 2019 11:46 pm

Indiana Pacers’ Tyreke Evans banned from NBA due to drug violation

By Staff Reuters
Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans (12) drives into the lane during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Indianapolis.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans (12) drives into the lane during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Indianapolis.

Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star via AP
A A

Tyreke Evans was dismissed and disqualified from the NBA on Friday for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug program.

READ MORE: Sports leagues in Canada ready for cannabis legalization

Evans, a 10-year NBA veteran who played last season for the Indiana Pacers and was set to become an unrestricted free agent, is eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years.

Story continues below

The NBA, NBA teams, and the NBA Players Association are prohibited from publicly disclosing information regarding the testing or treatment of any NBA player under the Anti-Drug Program, other than to announce a player’s suspension or dismissal from the league.

Based on the rules of the NBA’s collective-bargaining agreement (CBA), Evans’ ban must be for a “drug of abuse.” Had the punishment been for a performance-enhancing substance, the drug found would have been announced.

READ MORE: Canada’s move to legalize cannabis won’t change NHL, at least not yet

According to multiple media reports, the CBA’s list of “drugs of abuse” consists of amphetamine and its analogs (including, but not limited to, methamphetamine and MDMA), cocaine, LSD, opiates (heroin, codeine, morphine) and phencyclidine (PCP).

The Pacers released a statement, saying, “The Indiana Pacers were informed Friday by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league’s anti-drug policy. We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support.”

The last player to be banned from the NBA for a violation of the drug policy was O.J. Mayo on July 1, 2016.

READ MORE: Ex-NBA star Lamar Odom found unconscious at Nevada brothel

Evans, 29, averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 20.3 minutes in 69 games last season, his first with the Pacers.

Evans, the fourth pick in the 2009 draft out of Memphis, averaged a career-best 20.1 points as a rookie with the Sacramento Kings. The 6-foot-6 guard has played for the Kings (2009-13, 2017), the New Orleans Pelicans (2013-17), the Memphis Grizzlies (2017-18) and the Pacers.

He has a career average of 15.7 points.

© 2019 Reuters

Report an error
anti drug policy nba
Indiana Pacers
indiana pacers tyreke evans
NBA
nba drugs
tyreke evans
tyreke evans banned nba
tyreke evans drugs
tyreke evans nba

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.