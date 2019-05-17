Deceased cats found in recycling materials in Lindsay: Police
Police in Lindsay are investigating the discovering of two deceased cats found in recycling materials.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say on May 2 a deceased cat was located in recycling material which was possibly collected from homes and businesses in the downtown core.
Police say the male black and white cat had medium-length hair.
“(It) appeared to have been mistreated prior to its death,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha in a release on Friday.
The body of a second cat was located in recycling material on May 10. It is described as dark brown with light-coloured feet.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Kirk Robertson at (705) 324-5252 ext. 515 or email or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477) or online.
