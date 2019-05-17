Crime
May 17, 2019 3:04 pm

Deceased cats found in recycling materials in Lindsay: Police

Greg Davis

City of Kawartha Lakes Police are investigating the discovery of dead cats in recycling materials in Lindsay.

Police in Lindsay are investigating the discovering of two deceased cats found in recycling materials.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say on May 2 a deceased cat was located in recycling material which was possibly collected from homes and businesses in the downtown core.

Police say the male black and white cat had medium-length hair.

“(It) appeared to have been mistreated prior to its death,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha in a release on Friday.

The body of a second cat was located in recycling material on May 10. It is described as dark brown with light-coloured feet.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Kirk Robertson at (705) 324-5252 ext. 515 or email or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477) or online.

