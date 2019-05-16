Chelsea Manning
May 16, 2019 2:34 pm
Updated: May 16, 2019 2:36 pm

Chelsea Manning says she’d rather go to jail than testify on Wikileaks

By Matthew Barakat The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Chelsea Manning refuses to cooperate with Grand Jury subpoena

A A

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning says she’ll stay in jail “forever” rather than testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks.

Manning spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria before a scheduled hearing.

WATCH: Chelsea Manning says Grand Jury subpoena part of a ‘bananas case’

She faces possible jail on civil contempt for refusing to obey a grand jury subpoena. She already spent two months in jail on a previous subpoena but was released last week when the term of that grand jury expired.

READ MORE: Chelsea Manning released from jail as grand jury expires — but her freedom may be short-lived

Manning argues that she should not be sent to jail because she has already demonstrated that incarceration won’t coerce her into testifying.

She served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to WikiLeaks before then-President Barack Obama commuted the remainder of her 35-year sentence.

WATCH: This is an attempt to place me back in confinement, Chelsea Manning says

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Chelsea Manning
Chelsea Manning jail
grand jury wikileaks chelsea manning
US Politics
WikiLeaks
wikileaks case

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.