Chelsea Manning says she’d rather go to jail than testify on Wikileaks

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning says she’ll stay in jail “forever” rather than testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks.

Manning spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria before a scheduled hearing.

WATCH: Chelsea Manning says Grand Jury subpoena part of a ‘bananas case’

She faces possible jail on civil contempt for refusing to obey a grand jury subpoena. She already spent two months in jail on a previous subpoena but was released last week when the term of that grand jury expired.

READ MORE: Chelsea Manning released from jail as grand jury expires — but her freedom may be short-lived

Manning argues that she should not be sent to jail because she has already demonstrated that incarceration won’t coerce her into testifying.

She served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to WikiLeaks before then-President Barack Obama commuted the remainder of her 35-year sentence.

WATCH: This is an attempt to place me back in confinement, Chelsea Manning says