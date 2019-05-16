Two-and-a-half year RCMP operation nabs two more suspects in 2017 double murder

An RCMP investigation into a shooting in St. Georges, Man., has wrapped up after more than two years of work, with the recent arrest of two additional suspects.

The incident took place Feb. 28, 2017, when Powerview RCMP discovered the bodies of two men – 43 and 35 – and determined the deaths to be homicides.

An RCMP team called Project Distort tackled the case, and after an intensive investigation, a Fort Alexander man, Claude Francis Guimond, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in December 2018.

Guimond was the principal at Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School for more than two decades before going on leave in 2017.

Earlier this month, two more suspects were arrested and charged.

“This was a complex investigation that required resources from numerous RCMP units,” said Cpl. Laura Ledrew of the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit.

“Working together, we have spent over two-and-a-half years conducting an in-depth investigation to determine those responsible. We do not anticipate any further arrests.”

On May 2, police arrested and charged Sezna Cynthia Guimond, 22. Justin Andrew Bruyere, 28, was arrested May 9.

Both were charged with two counts of first-degree murder and accessory to murder after the fact. All three suspects are in custody.

RCMP told 680 CJOB that Claude and Sezna Guimond are father and daughter.

