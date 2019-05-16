Man turns himself in to police hours after Portage Avenue hit-and-run
A suspect turned himself to Winnipeg police, hours after a hit-and-run incident near the Viscount Gort Hotel on Portage Avenue Wednesday night.
Police said a woman in her 30s was hit by an eastbound vehicle after stepping onto the roadway after 11 p.m.
She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
About two hours later, a man flagged down police near Garry Street and St. Mary Avenue and turned himself in.
A car police believe was involved in the incident was found in the Fairfield Park area.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the police Traffic Division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
