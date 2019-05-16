Man turns himself in to police hours after Portage Avenue hit-and-run

A suspect turned himself to Winnipeg police, hours after a hit-and-run incident near the Viscount Gort Hotel on Portage Avenue Wednesday night.

Police said a woman in her 30s was hit by an eastbound vehicle after stepping onto the roadway after 11 p.m.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

READ MORE: Portage, Arlington re-open, Selkirk Avenue closed after eventful night on Winnipeg streets

About two hours later, a man flagged down police near Garry Street and St. Mary Avenue and turned himself in.

A car police believe was involved in the incident was found in the Fairfield Park area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the police Traffic Division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The Traffic Division is investigating a hit & run that occurred overnight in the 1500 block of Portage Avenue. A adult female was struck by a vehicle after stepping onto the roadway and remains in hospital. An adult male later turned himself into police. https://t.co/0iKlzL2Z6R — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 16, 2019

WATCH: Parents of Selkirk teen killed in hit-and-run ‘tortured’ by tragedy