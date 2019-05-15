Saskatoon company fined after worker falls off roof

A Saskatoon company was fined $19,600 after a workplace fall resulted in an injury.

Two charges under Saskatchewan’s Occupational Health and Safety regulations were laid against Corval Contracting Ltd. after an incident on Oct. 13, 2017, in Saskatoon.

A worker fell from the roof of a house and struck his head on a steel telepost, according to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

The company pleaded guilty on May 1 in Saskatoon provincial court for failing to ensure a fall protection system was used where a worker could fall three metres or more.

Corval Contracting was fined $14,000 plus a surcharge of $5,600.

One other charge against the company was stayed.

Falls are one of the most common injury-causing hazards in the construction industry, according to WorkSafe Saskatchewan.