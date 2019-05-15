Scottish artist tackling Valour FC as part of international soccer project

Valour FC is getting the fine art treatment.

An artist from Brechin, Scotland, who specializes in prints of soccer stadiums around the world, announced on social media Wednesday that he’ll be tackling the local Canadian Premier League (CPL) team and its home stadium IG Field for his next project.

Graphic designer Steve Stewart – known as @StadiumPrint on Twitter – started off by creating prints of the 42 senior club stadiums at home in Scotland, but has since taken on stadiums from around the world, often selected by running polls for his 6,000+ social media followers.

Valour FC walked away with 60 per cent of the vote against two American teams, Grand Rapids FC and Flint City Bucks.

Stewart has already released a few sketches of IG Field to paid supporters on the Patreon platform, but the finished product will be available on his website once it’s completed.

The artist – who has already covered the CPL’s Forge FC with a print of Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton – is asking his social media followers to send him photos of IG Field so he can get a feel for the stadium.

Don't know of this helps but maybe a photo of where my, poorly drawn, little dude is standing taking a photo up at the roof. pic.twitter.com/kwjqnIlaAd — Football Stadium Prints (@StadiumPrint) May 15, 2019

